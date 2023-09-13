Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Signs of a cooldown on the way

A shift in our weather pattern looks to bring nicer weather next week
Posted at 5:38 PM, Sep 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-12 20:38:38-04

Sunnier skies caused temperatures to jump a bit on Tuesday.

After starting the work week in the 80s, Bakersfield hit 94°.

Temperatures should remain a little on the warm side through the week, as a weak ridge of high pressure builds in.

Highs will stay well below the triple digit mark in the Valley, though.

Models show a big shift in our weather pattern next week, as an upper level low swings through.

This will bring much cooler weather with it, dropping highs back into the 80s in Bakersfield.

Some models even show temperatures as cool as the lower 80s for next week.

Here's hoping that holds up!

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018