Signs of a cooldown on the way

Sunnier skies caused temperatures to jump a bit on Tuesday.

After starting the work week in the 80s, Bakersfield hit 94°.

Temperatures should remain a little on the warm side through the week, as a weak ridge of high pressure builds in.

Highs will stay well below the triple digit mark in the Valley, though.

Models show a big shift in our weather pattern next week, as an upper level low swings through.

This will bring much cooler weather with it, dropping highs back into the 80s in Bakersfield.

Some models even show temperatures as cool as the lower 80s for next week.

Here's hoping that holds up!

