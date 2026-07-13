Skies clear, temperatures climb Tuesday

Monsoonal moisture brought thick cloud cover, and even a few raindrops to Kern County on Monday.

It also helped block out the sun, keeping our temperatures a bit cooler.

The clouds will fade away Tuesday though, and temperatures will increase.

Highs in the triple digits are expected in the Valley, where a Heat Advisory will be in effect from Tuesday through Thursday.

Humidity will likely be higher than average during this stretch, too.

A stray shower or storm may pop-up in eastern Kern on Tuesday, otherwise the forecast looks dry.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

