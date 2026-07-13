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Skies clear, temperatures climb Tuesday

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC Evening weather update July 13, 2026
Posted

Monsoonal moisture brought thick cloud cover, and even a few raindrops to Kern County on Monday.

It also helped block out the sun, keeping our temperatures a bit cooler.

The clouds will fade away Tuesday though, and temperatures will increase.

Highs in the triple digits are expected in the Valley, where a Heat Advisory will be in effect from Tuesday through Thursday.

Humidity will likely be higher than average during this stretch, too.

A stray shower or storm may pop-up in eastern Kern on Tuesday, otherwise the forecast looks dry.

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Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Monday

07/13/2026

Partly Cloudy

-° / 78°

2%

Tuesday

07/14/2026

Clear

104° / 78°

0%

Wednesday

07/15/2026

Clear

106° / 76°

0%

Thursday

07/16/2026

Mostly Clear

103° / 74°

0%

Friday

07/17/2026

Clear

102° / 73°

0%

Saturday

07/18/2026

Clear

100° / 74°

0%

Sunday

07/19/2026

Clear

101° / 76°

0%

Monday

07/20/2026

Mostly Clear

101° / 77°

1%