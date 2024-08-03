Skies clearing, temperatures climbing for the weekend

Several rounds of thunderstorms developed in the mountain and desert regions of Kern County Friday afternoon.

Those storms are expected to run out of fuel around sunset, and are not likely to redevelop in Kern this weekend.

Since our weekend skies will be clear, and not partly to mostly cloudy like they were on Friday, temperatures are likely to be much warmer.

Highs will be around 105° for Bakersfield both on Saturday and Sunday.

In fact highs will hover right around 105° the next 7 days.

Remember to stay cool and hydrated as this next heatwave moves in.

In addition to the heat we're also watching out for a return of moisture to Kern County by the middle of next week.

This could result in another round of showers and storms, but it's still a little to early to nail down the forecast details at this point.

