Slight chance for rain Thursday

After a brief dry spell, rain is back in the forecast.

Fortunately, it's not heavy rain this time.

While rain is generally welcome here in California, we need a bit of break, as we're still feeling some of the impacts of our latest storms.

Clean up efforts are still underway along the Central Coast after major flooding, and even here in Kern Highway 178 through the Kern Canyon closed through at least Friday due to a rockslide.

This next round of rain likely won't bring any issues like that to Kern.

I expect only scattered light showers, with accumulations less than a tenth of an inch expected.

Some spots will miss out on the rain entirely.

This round of light rain comes alongside a cold front.

The front will keep temperatures on the cool side, around 50 in the Valley and near 40 in the mountains.

The front will also clear out any fog that may form overnight, as it mixes up the air in the valley.

