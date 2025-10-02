Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Slight chance of showers, cooler by Friday

A strong upper level trough brings changes to our weather
23ABC Evening weather update October 1, 2025
Posted

We're tracking another shift in our weather!

This week is already much cooler than last, but another cooldown in on the way.

Thursday won't see much of a change in temperatures, with Bakersfield forecast to hit 83°.

Friday will be quite a bit cooler, though.

The forecast high in Bakersfield is 76°, which would be the coolest day we've seen since May!

The incoming cooler weather also comes with a small chance for rain.

Light, scattered showers will move into Kern County Thursday evening through early Friday, but rainfall amounts will be less than 0.10", and many spots will see no rain at all.

Rain chances are better to the north of Kern County, and there's even a chance for snow in the Sierra Nevada above 9,000 feet!

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Wednesday

10/01/2025

Mostly Clear

-° / 63°

1%

Thursday

10/02/2025

Cloudy

85° / 63°

24%

Friday

10/03/2025

Clear

74° / 55°

3%

Saturday

10/04/2025

Clear

76° / 57°

3%

Sunday

10/05/2025

Clear

82° / 59°

0%

Monday

10/06/2025

Clear

82° / 59°

3%

Tuesday

10/07/2025

Clear

82° / 60°

1%

Wednesday

10/08/2025

Clear

84° / 61°

1%