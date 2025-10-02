Slight chance of showers, cooler by Friday

We're tracking another shift in our weather!

This week is already much cooler than last, but another cooldown in on the way.

Thursday won't see much of a change in temperatures, with Bakersfield forecast to hit 83°.

Friday will be quite a bit cooler, though.

The forecast high in Bakersfield is 76°, which would be the coolest day we've seen since May!

The incoming cooler weather also comes with a small chance for rain.

Light, scattered showers will move into Kern County Thursday evening through early Friday, but rainfall amounts will be less than 0.10", and many spots will see no rain at all.

Rain chances are better to the north of Kern County, and there's even a chance for snow in the Sierra Nevada above 9,000 feet!

