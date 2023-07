Our weather is slowly getting nicer.

After hitting 107° over the weekend, Bakersfield only make it to 95° on Thursday.

It's been a slow drop, but at least we've ended up a lot more comfortable than we were.

Temperatures are done falling either!

We'll drop into the lower 90s by Friday, and stay there into the weekend!

Given that it's July, it's likely we won't see too many more stretches like this any time soon, so enjoy it while it's here!