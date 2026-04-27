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Slight rain chance early Monday; big warm up later this week

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC Morning Weather Update April 27, 2026
Posted

Good morning and happy Monday, Kern County. Lingering light showers are possible Monday morning as this weekend's storm exits the region. In the extended forecast, we're tracking a big warm-up.

Rainfall estimates from over the weekend range from 0.10" reported at Meadows Field up to 1.28" reported near Keene. If you have a rain gauge in your yard and want to share how much rain you received, feel free to email it over to weather@kero.com.

The storm slowly exits on Monday, but we will hang onto minor rain chances in the first half of the day. We have overcast skies in the valley in mountains as we wake up Monday morning, and light rain showers are possible, mainly before noon. Measurable precipitation is not expected.

Temperatures will be cool Monday afternoon, too. Bakersfield has a forecast high of 67 degrees. Mountain towns will be in the low-50s, the KRV in the upper-50s, and 60s in the desert, too.

Desert towns are windy to start Monday, but the National Weather Service did let the wind advisory expire, meaning winds will be less intense by the afternoon.

In the extended forecast, we're watching a big warming trend by Friday and Saturday. Bakersfield has a good chance to be back in the low-90s by Friday.

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Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Monday

04/27/2026

AM Light Rain

68° / 48°

85%

Tuesday

04/28/2026

Mostly Sunny

77° / 53°

3%

Wednesday

04/29/2026

Sunny

81° / 57°

1%

Thursday

04/30/2026

Sunny

85° / 60°

1%

Friday

05/01/2026

Sunny

90° / 61°

0%

Saturday

05/02/2026

Partly Cloudy

91° / 60°

0%

Sunday

05/03/2026

Partly Cloudy

85° / 56°

0%

Monday

05/04/2026

Mostly Sunny

77° / 54°

3%