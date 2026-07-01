Slightly below average start to July

Happy Wednesday, Kern County. We begin the month of July today, and temperatures stay a touch below seasonal average. A warming trend is expected to kick off on Independence Day.

Our weather pattern has remained relatively unchanged for the past several days, meaning Wednesday will be reminiscent of the past few days. It will be a warm day with winds picking up through the afternoon.

Bakersfield has a forecast high of 92 on Wednesday, which is slightly below our seasonal average of 96. Winds are set to increase through the afternoon, and the valley could feel gusts 25-30 mph.

Expect mid-to-upper 70s in the mountains this afternoon, 80s in the KRV, and 90s in the desert. Desert winds are set to be a tad stronger, with gusts through the evening up to 40 mph.

High pressure builds back in this weekend, meaning everyone will be a few degrees warmer starting on Saturday.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

