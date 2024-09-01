Slightly cooler for Labor Day

The unofficial end of summer will not bring an end to summer heat.

Highs will be running above average for Labor Day weekend, then drop to right around average for this time of year by Labor Day.

Bakersfield's forecast for Labor Day is 96°, which is much warmer than last year's high of only 83­°!

The tiny cooldown we get for Monday won't last long, and temperatures look to rebound right back into the triple digits by the middle of next week.

In fact, it looks like we could actually see a minor heatwave next week, with three consecutive triple digit days possible.

It looks like September will be off to a warm start!

