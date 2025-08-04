Slightly cooler Monday, big warm up on the way

Happy Monday, Kern County. We have a busy weather week here on the west coast.

During the day Monday, a weak trough passes through the Pacific Northwest. That interrupts the development of our big warm up, but only for a short period. We're still getting the heat later this week.

Essentially, all this weak system will do is bring a few clouds over Kern and keep winds gusty in the mountains and desert. We have no active wind alerts as of this morning, but gusts up to 40 mph are possible near Mojave through the day.

In the extended forecast, strong high pressure takes over the southwest later this week. More traditional summer temperatures are on their way. Bakersfield will likely warm above 100 degrees by Wednesday and continue into the weekend. We're monitoring a chance for a heat wave in Bakersfield as temperatures rise.

