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Slightly cooler than average this week

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC Evening weather update June 29, 2026
Posted

After a cool but windy weekend, slightly warmer weather is expected this week.

Still, most spots will remain below average.

For reference, the average high for June 29th in Bakersfield is 96°, and highs this week will be in the 91° to 93° range.

Outside of the Valley highs in the 90s are expected in the desert, with 80s in the Kern River Valley and 70s in the mountains.

Warmer weather is expected by the 4th of July, though.

It won't be extremely warm, but temperatures will return to near seasonal averages.

That means mid to upper 90s in the Valley, 80s in the mountains, and triple digits over in the desert.

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Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Monday

06/29/2026

Clear

-° / 64°

0%

Tuesday

06/30/2026

Clear

95° / 67°

0%

Wednesday

07/01/2026

Clear

95° / 62°

0%

Thursday

07/02/2026

Clear

93° / 64°

0%

Friday

07/03/2026

Clear

95° / 68°

0%

Saturday

07/04/2026

Mostly Clear

98° / 70°

0%

Sunday

07/05/2026

Clear

98° / 70°

0%

Monday

07/06/2026

Clear

99° / 70°

0%