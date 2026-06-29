Slightly cooler than average this week

After a cool but windy weekend, slightly warmer weather is expected this week.

Still, most spots will remain below average.

For reference, the average high for June 29th in Bakersfield is 96°, and highs this week will be in the 91° to 93° range.

Outside of the Valley highs in the 90s are expected in the desert, with 80s in the Kern River Valley and 70s in the mountains.

Warmer weather is expected by the 4th of July, though.

It won't be extremely warm, but temperatures will return to near seasonal averages.

That means mid to upper 90s in the Valley, 80s in the mountains, and triple digits over in the desert.

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