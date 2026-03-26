Slightly cooler Thursday, much cooler next week

Cooler weather is on the way!

Highs will fall a bit on Thursday, but will fall much further next week.

For Thursday Valley areas will be in the upper 70s to right around 80°, mountain towns will be near 70°, and desert areas will still be warm, near 90°.

Temperatures will rebound already by Friday.

Weekend highs will be well into the 80s in the Valley, and desert areas will be around 90°.

Mountain towns will have comfortable 70s.

By Tuesday temperatures will fall sharply.

Highs as cool as the 60s are possible in the Valley and desert by the middle of next week with 50s possible in the mountains!

We'll even have a chance for rain as the cooler air moves in.

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