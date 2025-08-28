Slightly cooler Thursday thanks to cloud cover, warming up for Labor Day

Happy Thursday, Kern County. You may notice some clouds in the sky today. That's unlike our typical clear summer day of course, and the clouds could keep us a tad cooler into the afternoon.

Tropical Storm Juliette is to thank for those clouds. The storm is sending clouds and rain into southern California, and while we're not expecting any rain, those clouds are likely to travel into Kern Thursday. Depending on how long the cloud cover hangs on into the afternoon, temperatures could be a few degrees cooler than yesterday.

Bakersfield can expect partly cloudy skies Thursday. Widespread cloud cover is likely in the morning, and skies gradually clear into the evening. Our forecast high is 94 degrees.

However, the big caveat is we could also be *warmer* if the clouds break away earlier than expected. More summer sun, of course, means hotter temperatures.

Looking ahead to Labor Day weekend, another gradual warm up is expected. Thursday's clouds don't linger into Friday, and triple digit heat is possible by Sunday in Bakersfield.



