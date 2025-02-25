Slightly cooler Tuesday before another warm-up

Happy Tuesday, Kern County. It was a warm start to the week with Bakersfield reaching 80 degrees Monday, just two degrees shy of the record temp. Our weather pattern shifts slightly for your Tuesday, though, as a bit of cool air moves through.

Early Tuesday, low clouds began building into the valley and settling up against the mountains. These clouds are low enough that it could act as fog along highway 58 and I-5 through the mountains. Use caution on your morning commute if you're heading through Tehachapi or down the Grapevine.

As this brief shot of cooler air passes through Kern, winds are also increasing. A wind advisory was issued late Monday for the Mojave Desert Slopes, and while the advisory expires at 7:00 a.m. Tuesday, gusty winds are expected to linger into the evening in places like Mojave and Jawbone Canyon.

The heat isn't quite done yet. A strong ridge of high pressure builds in Wednesday and Thursday, and we have another chance for 80 degree temps later this week.

Until then, here are your forecasted high temperatures for Tuesday.

Valley

Bakersfield: 68 degrees expected by late afternoon

Delano: 66

Arvin: 67

Kern River Valley

Lake Isabella: 68 degrees expected by late afternoon.

Kernville: 66

Wofford Heights: 68

Desert

Mojave: 73 degrees expected by late afternoon.

California City: 77

Ridgecrest: 79

Mountains

Tehachapi: 59 degrees expected by late afternoon.

Frazier Park: 62

Pine Mountain Club: 60

