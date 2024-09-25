Watch Now
Slightly cooler Wednesday, but warm temperatures will continue into early October

Happy Wednesday, Kern County. Our early fall warming trend continues today, but there are no triple-digit high temperatures expected. Our air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Warm, dry conditions are expected to continue into early October next week.

Here are Wednesday's forecasted high temperatures.

Valley
Bakersfield: Expecting 97 degrees by late afternoon.

Shafter: 97

Delano: 94

Kern River Valley

Lake Isabella: Expecting 94 by this afternoon.

Kernville: 92

Wofford Heights: 94

Desert

Mojave: Expecting 95 by the afternoon.

California City: 96

Ridgecrest: 99

Mountains

Tehachapi: Expecting 85 degrees by the afternoon.

Frazier Park: 83

Pine Mountain Club: 79

