Slightly warmer than average for the first day of fall

Happy Monday and happy first day of Fall! The autumnal equinox is today, September 22, as we begin a new season. The exact start of fall is 11:19 a.m. PST.

Bakersfield will be a touch warmer than average as we begin the fall season. Our average high for this time of year is 90 degrees, and we have a forecast high of 92 for Monday.

Through the extended forecast, we see another push of monsoonal moisture Tuesday night into Wednesday. That influx of moisture brings rain chances back into the forecast. As of Monday morning, the first sign of showers could be as soon as Tuesday evening in the west side of the valley.

Bakersfield has a 30% chance of passing showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday. Slightly higher chances, up to 40%, for showers and storms exist Wednesday in the mountains.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

