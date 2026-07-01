Slightly warmer this weekend

Temperatures remain slightly below average for the remainder of the week.

That means Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s in the Valley, primarily 70s in the mountains and 80s in the KRV, and temperatures that are at the very least below 100° in the desert.

Winds will continue to be breezy, with widespread gusts over 20 miles per hour in the afternoons and evenings, and even stronger gusts possible in the desert.

Temperatures will return back to near seasonal averages by the 4th of July, and stay there into next week.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s in the Valley and KRV, in the mid 80s in the mountains, and near or above 100° for much of the desert.



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