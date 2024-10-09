Slow but steady cooldown continues

It looks like summer may finally be fading way.

Bakersfield was still warm on Tuesday, but temperatures will be gradually falling.

Mid 90s are expected for Wednesday, with lower 90s by Friday.

The weekend starts off with mid 80s for Bakersfield, but our high drops to right around 80° for Sunday.

There's no doubt that will feel a lot better than the weather we've been stuck with, but it's really right around average for the time of year.

In fact, by next Friday our average high is in the 70s, and by the end of the month it's all the way down to 74°!

There's some signs that our temperatures could fall into the 70s by next week, too, so it may actually be time for some nice fall weather!

