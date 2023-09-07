Slow, steady rise in temperatures

Temperatures are slowly climbing here in Kern County.

Bakersfield hit 90° on Tuesday, 91° on Wednesday, and is forecast to hit 92° on Wednesday.

This trend will continue into Saturday, when our temperatures are expected to peak in the mid to upper 90s.

Still, no triple digits are in sight.

The window is closing for triple digit heat, too.

In Bakersfield our average last triple digit day is September 19th, but triple digits have been recorded as late as October 17th.

So far we've had 33 triple digit days in Bakersfield in 2023, below the average amount of 36 days, and way below last year's total of 63!

In fact 33 days is the fewest we've recorded since 2011!

