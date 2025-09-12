Slow warm up through the weekend

Happy Friday, Kern County. Temperatures slowly climb through the weekend and into next week.

The low pressure system that's brought a cooler stretch for most of the week exits the region Friday afternoon. As it moves on, a chance of showers remains in the Sierra Nevada and the very northern point of Kern County. Friday evening could bring a few light showers to parts of the KRV and the Indian Wells Valley, but the chance for showers is minor.

Temperatures stay below average Friday, and Bakersfield has a forecast high of 85 degrees. Mountain towns will be in the low-70s, and the KRV will warm to the upper-70s and low-80s. Desert communities will be in the low-to-high-80s.

Through the weekend, Bakersfield will be around 90 degrees. High pressure builds back in early next week, and temperatures are expected to rise into the mid-90s in Bakersfield by Tuesday.

