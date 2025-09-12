Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Slow warm up through the weekend

23ABC Morning Weather Update Sept 12, 2025
Happy Friday, Kern County. Temperatures slowly climb through the weekend and into next week.

The low pressure system that's brought a cooler stretch for most of the week exits the region Friday afternoon. As it moves on, a chance of showers remains in the Sierra Nevada and the very northern point of Kern County. Friday evening could bring a few light showers to parts of the KRV and the Indian Wells Valley, but the chance for showers is minor.

Temperatures stay below average Friday, and Bakersfield has a forecast high of 85 degrees. Mountain towns will be in the low-70s, and the KRV will warm to the upper-70s and low-80s. Desert communities will be in the low-to-high-80s.

Through the weekend, Bakersfield will be around 90 degrees. High pressure builds back in early next week, and temperatures are expected to rise into the mid-90s in Bakersfield by Tuesday.

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Friday

09/12/2025

Partly Cloudy

86° / 65°

2%

Saturday

09/13/2025

Sunny

92° / 65°

2%

Sunday

09/14/2025

Sunny

91° / 67°

2%

Monday

09/15/2025

Sunny

97° / 70°

1%

Tuesday

09/16/2025

Sunny

100° / 72°

0%

Wednesday

09/17/2025

Sunny

98° / 74°

0%

Thursday

09/18/2025

Mostly Sunny

94° / 73°

1%

Friday

09/19/2025

Partly Cloudy

93° / 71°

15%