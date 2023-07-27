Watch Now
Slowly moving towards double digits for the weekend

Deserts still feeling hot!
23ABC Weather
Posted at 5:27 AM, Jul 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-27 08:27:18-04

We had a high near 107° yesterday in Bakersfield but the temps are trending downhill!

Here in Bakersfield, we are projecting a high of 103° with similar temperatures for the rest of the valley.

Our Grapevine communities will be in the upper 80s, while the Kern River Valley will be in the upper 90s.

The deserts will be the hottest, with highs up to 110° in Ridgecrest.

As we head towards the weekend, we are heading towards double digits.

We will be seeing temps closer to average for this time of year!

