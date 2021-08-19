Smoke brings cooler temperatures, poor air quality

Thursday is another cooler day across Kern County.

Unfortunately, much of that cooling comes from a thick layer of wildfire smoke that is blocking out the sun.

While there are some spots, especially around Lake Isabella, where there is thick smoke coming from the still growing French Fire, most of the county is dealing with smoke from fires in Norther California.

Even though those fires are far from us, there's been enough smoke to bring unhealthy air quality to Bakersfield, and an Air Quality Alert remains in effect.

When air quality is unhealthy, its best to limit time outdoors and avoid strenuous activities.

Models show smoke staying with us through Friday, so air quality is likely going to remain poor.

The smoke also makes temperatures difficult to predict.

Models show anywhere from mid to upper 90s for highs in the Valley on Friday, but I'm going with a high of 93 as I think the smoke will still have a cooling effect, even with warmer air moving in.

A weak trough passing this weekend has the potential to clear our skies a bit, and will also keep cooler than average temperatures in our forecast.