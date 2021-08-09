Smoke moving out, moisture moving in

It's a hot, hazy Monday, but we're tracking some improvements in the forecast!

The smoke that poured into the Valley on Saturday is on its way out, and skies will be clearer, but not free of haze by Tuesday, with continued improvement through the week.

In addition to fresher air, we're also tracking the return of moisture to Kern County starting Wednesday.

A push of moisture will bring us more cloud cover as well as a chance for isolated showers and storms across the county.

As is usually the case, these showers will be spotty, and most of us will stay dry.

Additional rain chances in the mountains are possible, but not exactly likely, through Saturday with lingering upper level moisture.

One thing that isn't changing much is our temperatures.

Highs remain in the triple digits in the Valley for the next 7 days.