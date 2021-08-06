Smoky, hazy skies this weekend

We've enjoyed two cooler to close out the work week, but now as we head into the weekend, warmer weather is coming back.

High temperatures will be around 100 degrees in Bakersfield through the weekend, and we could even see heatwave #7 by Monday.

Skies will be sunny, but hazy through the weekend.

In fact, there's a good chance they'll be hazier than usual thanks to wildfire smoke.

On Thursday, shifting winds started to blow smoke from fires in Northern California to the south, and that smoke will likely make it here and stay with us through the weekend.

It looks like most of that smoke will be high in the atmosphere and away from the surface, but expect milky skies and maybe even a smoky smell.

Air Quality in the Valley is expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups on Saturday.