Smooth sailing into the weekend

After a very busy start to our week, we're heading into much calmer weather.

A weak, upper level ridge is beginning to build in, which means lots of sunshine and warmer temperatures.

Overnight lows will still break into the 40s for parts of the Valley tomorrow, but highs will rebound into the low to mid 70s by the afternoon.

The south mountains will still see highs in the 60s, and 80s will be possible in the desert.

Air quality will be in the moderate range.

Friday looks to be nearly identical, just a bit warmer.

A weak system approaching in time for Halloween weekend looks to bring some minor changes, with some stronger winds and maybe a stray shower possible by Sunday.

However, overall our weather is staying inactive and nice for the next 7 days,

Enjoy!