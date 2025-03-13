Snow, rain and wind for Thursday

Happy Thursday, Kern County. The atmospheric river we've been watching this week has arrived in Kern County.

The strongest band of rain moved across Kern between 1 and 3 a.m., but waves of rain and snow will continue into the afternoon. There's a slight chance for passing thunderstorms into the afternoon.

If we do have a thundershower, expect gusty winds a brief periods of heavier rainfall. Minor localized flooding is possible in poor drainage areas.

Expect rain showers on your morning commute in the valley, and snow showers in the mountains. As of 5:30 this morning, snow was sticking to the roadway along highway 58 through Tehachapi, and the city is out plowing the roadways.

Snow totals for this storm system have increased slightly in the past 12 hours. Tehachapi could pick up 2-6" of snow by late Thursday night, and the Tejon Pass on I-5 could see 1-3". Higher peaks above 5,500' could see up to a foot of snow.

Bakersfield could pick up 0.75" total rain by Thursday night, and around an inch of rain is possible in the KRV.

Gusty winds will continue this afternoon, as high as 50mph gusts in the desert.

This storm tapers off late Thursday night, but there's another system coming into play Friday. This Friday system is weaker than Thursday, but we have a shot at some more passing rain and light snow showers into Friday morning.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

