Snow, wind, and rain expected Thursday and Friday

After another warm day in the Valley, things are expected to cool off with a storm system wiping through Kern over the next couple of days.

Tonight's lows range as low as 40° in the mountains, up to 50° in the valley. Tomorrow's highs range between 49° in the mountains, up to 66° in the desert.

Starting tonight at 11 p.m., the mountain communities will have a Winter Weather Advisory, which lasts until Friday at 11 p.m.

1-3” of snow is expected to accumulate on the I-5 between Thursday and Friday evening. Frazier Park can expect the same amount. Travel impacts are likely through the passes as a result.

As for wind, the desert regions are under a wind advisory from tomorrow at 1 p.m. until Friday at 11 p.m. The desert communities can expect winds between 25-35 mph with gusts as high as 55mph.

Rain will start in Kern tomorrow afternoon, and last through Friday. Rain totals throughout the county range between 0.10" to 0.33".

Thunderstorms are possible in the San Joaquin Valley and Sierra Nevada both Thursday and Friday afternoon.

