Springing forward into a warm up

Happy Monday!

It’s National Nap Day, A.K.A. the day after Daylight Savings.

So if a nap is in your afternoon forecast, the temperatures should agree.

Bakersfield is set to see a high of 66° today.

The KRV will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Our Grapevine communities will be hovering around that 50° mark.

And the deserts are set to be in the 60s but with one 70° on the board for Ridgecrest.

We don’t have any wind watches or warnings as of Monday morning however the county next to us does.

We could see gusts up to 35 mph in Jawbone Canyon this afternoon.

As for the rest of the week, a big warm up looks to be heading our way as we move towards the weekend.

If it all pans out- it will be in the 70s this weekend!

