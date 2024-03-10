Springing Forward into Kern’s weekend forecast

Saturday reached a high of 73° in the Valley, warmer than we typically see this time of the year, with a low of 48°.

Springing forward into Sunday with Daylight Saving, Bakersfield has a high of 68° headed into the afternoon. As for the rest of the county, Saturday nights lows range between the upper-30s to low-40s.

Daylight Saving Time starts at 2 a.m. on Sunday, so remember to set your clocks an hour forwards Saturday night!

The mountains have a high of 57° for Sunday, the Kern River Valley has a high of 65°, and the desert communities with 70°.

As for wind, Sunday looks mostly breezy throughout the county. However, widespread gusts are expected to pick up headed into the afternoon. Winds may continue to pick up in the desert by Monday.

There is a very small rain chance Sunday night, lasting through Monday.

More warm weather is expected to arrive later in the week.

