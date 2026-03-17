St. Patrick's Day forecast will feel summer-like statewide

Good morning and happy St. Patrick's Day, Kern County.

Temperatures continue to rise this week as a strong area of high pressure is building along the West Coast. Today, Tuesday, through Saturday, brings the chance for record-breaking heat.

Bakersfield's record high for March 17 is 88 degrees, set back in 2004. The forecast high for today is 93—a good chance to set a new daily temperature record.

Mountain towns will be in the low-80s, the KRV will be in the upper-80s to right around 90, and mid-90s will be felt across the Kern County desert.

Bakersfield will stay in the low-to-mid-90s through Saturday.

High pressure begins to break down by Sunday and next Monday, but temperatures are set to remain above average through at least the middle of next week. Take care of yourself, stay hydrated, and check in on any heat sensitive neighbors.

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