Stagnant weather pattern coming to an end

The high pressure system that has kept our weather stagnant for weeks is breaking down, and changes are on the way.

The biggest change for Wednesday will be strong winds in eastern Kern.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the Kern Desert, where gusts of 40 to 50 miles per hour are possible.

While Valley areas are not expecting gusty winds, overhead the winds in the mid levels of the atmosphere around 10,000 feet will get much stronger.

These stronger winds help to mix up the atmosphere, and will give us at least the chance for some clearing.

What we won't see from this system is any rain, which will not make it this far south.

There is however, a promising rain chance for next week as we head toward Christmas!

We'll be watching that storm system closely!

