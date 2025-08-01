Start of August brings a warm up

Happy Friday, Kern County. We welcome a new month today, and the start of August brings traditional summer heat back into the forecast.

Our July heat stats in Bakersfield show we had one of the "coolest" Julys since 2015—with only 9 days at or above 100 degrees. For context, Bakersfield had 24 days at or above 100 degrees in July 2024.

Extended forecast models show we are getting set up for another warming trend. Strong high pressure is situated just to our east, and it's bringing hot temperatures through the weekend.

Bakersfield has a forecast high of 99 degrees for Friday with clear and calm conditions. KRV neighborhoods warm into the 90s, and mountain towns will be in the 80s. Desert neighborhoods are the hot spots once again, with widespread triple digit heat.

We're keeping an eye on desert winds through Saturday. Winds near Mojave are expected to pick up Friday night through Saturday afternoon, with gusts up to 40 mph. There's a chance a wind advisory could be issued, but as of Friday morning there is not on in effect. We'll keep you posted if that changes!

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

