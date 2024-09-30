Start of October brings triple digits back to Kern County

Happy Monday, Kern County. Our warming trend continues for the final day of September, and October brings the heat. By Tuesday, the Valley, KRV and Desert will all have triple digit high temperatures.

Here are your forecasted high temperatures for Monday.

Valley

Bakersfield: Expecting 95 degrees by late afternoon.

Delano: 94

McFarland: 94

Kern River Valley

Lake Isabella: Expecting 98 by this afternoon.

Kernville: 95

Wofford Heights: 97

Desert

Mojave: Expecting 97 by the afternoon.

California City: 100

Ridgecrest: 102

Mountains

Tehachapi: Expecting 87 degrees by the afternoon.

Frazier Park: 86

Pine Mountain Club: 81

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

