Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Starting heat wave #4

Looking at triple digits for the rest of the week
super7day8.29.PNG
Posted at 6:24 PM, Aug 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-29 22:08:42-04

After two cooler days, heat wave #4 is on the way.

Sunday and Monday we got a break from the heat with highs in the 90s.

Through the rest of the week, the Valley will see triple digit heat.

Tuesday's forecast high is 101°, but we will see warmer temperatures later this week.

An Excessive Heat Watch will be in effect beginning Wednesday morning through Monday evening in the San Joaquin Valley and Mojave Slopes.

That means high temperatures in the Valley around 105° all the way through Labor Day weekend!

We recommend drinking plenty of fluids, staying in air-conditioned spaces, and checking in on heat-sensitive people.

Stay cool and stay safe!

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018