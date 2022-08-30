Starting heat wave #4

After two cooler days, heat wave #4 is on the way.

Sunday and Monday we got a break from the heat with highs in the 90s.

Through the rest of the week, the Valley will see triple digit heat.

Tuesday's forecast high is 101°, but we will see warmer temperatures later this week.

An Excessive Heat Watch will be in effect beginning Wednesday morning through Monday evening in the San Joaquin Valley and Mojave Slopes.

That means high temperatures in the Valley around 105° all the way through Labor Day weekend!

We recommend drinking plenty of fluids, staying in air-conditioned spaces, and checking in on heat-sensitive people.

Stay cool and stay safe!