Starting off the first weekend of the summer with a heat advisory in many parts of Kern

Summer is starting off in full swing!

A heat advisory is currently in effect throughout parts of Kern until Monday morning, staying in the triple digits.

Saturday’s lows range between the 60s and 70s throughout the county, with Bakersfield at 77°.

Sunday’s highs range as high as 109° in the desert and as low as 92° in the mountains. Kern River Valley has a high of 100°, while Bakersfield is at 107°. However, the San Joaquin Valley expects 101°-108° over the weekend.

Triple digits continue in Bakersfield as we head into next week, but slightly cooling down. Temperatures are expected to drop into the upper-90s between Thursday and Friday.

Between the heat advisory and expected heat wave, it is important to stay hydrated and limit outdoor activities during these times to avoid heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

Winds look mostly breezy throughout the county, but a bit more gusty Sunday afternoon.

