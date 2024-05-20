Starting off the week with winds throughout Kern

Temperatures continue to drop, bringing more seasonally average temperatures on Monday.

Monday’s high temperatures range up to 87° in the desert and as low as 65° in the mountains. Both the Kern River Valley and the Valley will be in the 80s.

Bakersfield will be the 80s throughout the week. There is a slight cooling trend mid-week, which may reach into the low 90s. But temperatures are expected to drop into the 80s again Thursday and Friday.

Mojave has a wind advisory in effect until Monday at 8 a.m. The desert regions can expect 25-35 mph winds, with gusts near 55 mph. More strong winds are expected to continue in the desert Monday afternoon. Breezy and some gusty conditions are likely throughout the rest of the county during this time.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

