Starting the school week with seasonally average temperatures in Kern

Wrapping up the weekend with some slightly cooler weather on Sunday in the Valley, reaching up to 92°.

Sunday’s lows range between the mid-50s to upper-60s, which is fairly normal.

Monday’s highs will be slightly warmer, reaching 94° in Bakersfield. The Kern River Valley will be about the same. Kern can see as high as 104° in the desert, and as low as 85° in the mountains.

There is an increase in relative humidity values, but there is still the risk of grass fires in Kern due to breezy afternoon winds throughout Kern. Eastern Kern is most at-risk, as conditions are drier and winds are stronger.

Both the Valley and areas towards Lake Isabella can expect to stay within the 90s throughout next week, possibly dipping into the 80s towards the end of the week.

Temperatures are expected to dip 6-9° below normal closer to next weekend.

The desert will likely remain in the triple digits, while the mountains will be closer to the 80s.

