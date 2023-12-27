Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Starting the temperature climb in Bakersfield

Temps expected to drop again this weekend
7 day 12-27-23
23ABC
7 day 12-27-23<br/>
7 day 12-27-23
Posted at 5:31 AM, Dec 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-27 08:31:57-05

Happy Wednesday everyone.

We are getting warmer as high pressure moves into California- even though it is not staying for long.

We are working our way up to the low 70s in Bakersfield by Friday.

But for today, Bakersfield is set to reach a high of 65°.

Our Grapevine communities are going to be in the upper 50s.

The KRV is set to reach the mid 60s today.

And our deserts are going to be in the range of the upper 50s and low 60s.

Air quality is worse than yesterday- at Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.

As we look toward the weekend, our temps will drop Saturday as the rain chances move in.

You may want to add an umbrella to the New Year’s Eve outfit!

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018