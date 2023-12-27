Starting the temperature climb in Bakersfield

Happy Wednesday everyone.

We are getting warmer as high pressure moves into California- even though it is not staying for long.

We are working our way up to the low 70s in Bakersfield by Friday.

But for today, Bakersfield is set to reach a high of 65°.

Our Grapevine communities are going to be in the upper 50s.

The KRV is set to reach the mid 60s today.

And our deserts are going to be in the range of the upper 50s and low 60s.

Air quality is worse than yesterday- at Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.

As we look toward the weekend, our temps will drop Saturday as the rain chances move in.

You may want to add an umbrella to the New Year’s Eve outfit!

