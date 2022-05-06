Starting to cool down

Thursday was another hot day across Kern County.

Temperatures soared all the way to 93 in Bakersfield, with a high of 95 at China Lake, at even Tehachapi got up to 79 degrees.

Temperatures will start to fall soon, though.

Highs in the valley will be back in the mid 80s by Friday, with 70s and 80s in the mountains.

The desert will still be hot, with highs in the mid 90s and gusty winds up to 50 miles per hour.

A Wind Advisory will be in the effect for the Mojave side of our local mountains through early Friday, and may be extended or reissued into the afternoon

We're going to see plenty of wind in the forecast for the next several days as cooler air continues to flow into Kern County.

Highs will be dropping dramatically over the next four days alongside that cool air.

Temperatures in Bakersfield will fall into the upper 70s by Saturday, into the lower 70s by Mother's Day, and all the way down into the 60s by Monday!

That's about a 25 degree swing in temperatures between Thursday and Monday.

Mountain communities will struggle to make it into the 50s as the cool air arrives, and overnight lows will be near freezing for our higher elevations.

I'm including a 10% chance for rain Monday through Wednesday as the cool system arrives, too, but I'm not optimistic that we'd see anything more than a few rain drops.

