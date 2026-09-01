Staying cool all week

We're tracking some very cool weather this week!

Highs for the remainder of the week will be well below average countywide.

That means 80s in the Valley, KRV, and even some desert areas, alongside 70s in the mountains!

Overnight lows in the 50s and 60s will ve widespread, with some spots occasionally reaching the 40s.

This will be coolest stretch of weather we've had since at least May.

Cooler weather sticks with us into the weekend, but we're also keeping an eye on tropics around that time.

It's very likely that an area of storms off the coast of Mexico will soon organize into tropical storm Marie.

As we head into the weekend and early next week, models favor moisture from Marie moving into California, bringing clouds and a chance for rain.

Some models indicate steady to even heavy rain as a possibility, so we'll be watching Marie closely over the next few days.

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