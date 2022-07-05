Monday was the coolest 4th of July in over 20 years

What a day for the Fourth of July!

The high temperature in Bakersfield was only 86°, the coolest Independence Day we've had since the year 2000! (Also 86°)

That is going to set us up for a beautiful night of fireworks!

As the fireworks kick off in Bakersfield we're looking at a temperature of about 80°, California City will be around 82°, and Tehachapi's display might be a little bit chilly, with a temperature of 65°.

While Tuesday's forecast isn't quite as nice, it's still nothing to complain about for early July.

Bakersfield will see a high of around 90°, the south mountains will be in the upper 70s, mid 80s are expected in the Kern River Valley, and the Kern Desert will still see temperatures well into the 90s.

In general our weather will be staying cooler than average through the rest of the week!

There are some signs of a warm up on the horizon though, with a potential return to triple digits by late this weekend or early next week.