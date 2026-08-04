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Staying hot for the rest of the week

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC Morning Weather Update Aug 4, 2026
Posted

Good morning! Hot temperatures remain in the forecast this week. Bakersfield will stay consistently above 100 degrees through the weekend.

A high of 108 was observed on Monday afternoon at Meadows Field Airport, marking the hottest day of the year so far. Bakersfield stays hot on Tuesday with a forecast high of 106.

A Heat Advisory is active through Wednesday for the valley, KRV, and mountains, and an Extreme Heat Warning is active in the desert and Indian Wells Valley, also through Wednesday.

Remember to stay hydrated, avoid outdoor activities during peak heat, check in on your neighbors, and never leave children or pets behind in vehicles.

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Bakersfield, CA

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

TuesdayTue

08/04/2026

Sunny

108° / 76°

0%

WednesdayWed

08/05/2026

Sunny

107° / 76°

0%

ThursdayThu

08/06/2026

Sunny

106° / 77°

0%

FridayFri

08/07/2026

Sunny

107° / 78°

0%

SaturdaySat

08/08/2026

Sunny

107° / 79°

0%

SundaySun

08/09/2026

Sunny

109° / 80°

0%

MondayMon

08/10/2026

Mostly Sunny

108° / 78°

0%

TuesdayTue

08/11/2026

Partly Cloudy

104° / 76°

0%