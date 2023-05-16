Watch Now
Staying warm after a record weekend

Bakersfield tied a record high on Sunday
Posted at 7:18 PM, May 15, 2023
Summer weather is here.

Bakersfield hit 102° on Sunday, hot enough to tie a record set back in 1979.

Fortunately, it wasn't quite as hot Monday, with a high of 96°.

Still, that's over 10 degrees above average for this time of year.

It's a little bit of good news, bad news from there.

The good news is we don't have any triple digits in sight for the next 7 days.

The bad news is we'll still be in the 90s every day, so prepare for a warm stretch!

We continue to have minor rain chances in eastern Kern, too.

An isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out.

