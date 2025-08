Bakersfield's high of 99° on Thursday ends the month of July with 16 consecutive days in the triple digits!

We'll be close to 100° on Friday, though, with a forecast high of 99°.

Temperatures drop back to around 97° for Saturday and Sunday, and all the way down to 93° on Monday.

From there, summer heat is back in the forecast, and it's looking more and more likely that we'll return to the triple digits by late next week.

