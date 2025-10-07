Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Staying warm Tuesday, but a cool down is on its way this weekend

23ABC Morning Weather Update Oct 7, 2025
Posted

Happy Tuesday, Kern County.

Temperatures stay above average once again today and tomorrow, but changes are coming. Bakersfield will be near 90 Tuesday and Wednesday, and 70s and 80s are expected for the rest of Kern County. Dress in layers this week as the morning temperatures stay on the cooler side.

By Friday, low pressure drops into the Pacific Northwest, sending cool air to the west coast. Temperatures will cool significantly Saturday and Sunday, and Kern will feel afternoon highs in the 60s and 70s. 60s in the mountain towns, then low-to-mid-70s for the desert, KRV and valley this weekend.

Something we're keeping an eye on is hurricane Priscilla. As of Tuesday morning, Priscilla is a category 2 storm off the coast of Mexico, but it is expected to weaken as it moves north. Strong rip currents are likely along the coast of Baja California later this week, and tropical moisture could flow into SoCal Friday and Saturday.

We have a minor rain chance in our mountain and desert communities on Friday and Saturday from this potential influx of tropical moisture. We'll keep an eye on the storm as it progresses.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Tuesday

10/07/2025

Sunny

92° / 62°

1%

Wednesday

10/08/2025

Sunny

88° / 57°

1%

Thursday

10/09/2025

Sunny

82° / 56°

4%

Friday

10/10/2025

Sunny

81° / 56°

3%

Saturday

10/11/2025

Mostly Sunny

75° / 53°

8%

Sunday

10/12/2025

Sunny

74° / 53°

2%

Monday

10/13/2025

Sunny

77° / 55°

2%

Tuesday

10/14/2025

Mostly Sunny

72° / 54°

19%