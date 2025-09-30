Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Steadily below average through the week

23ABC Morning Weather Update Sept 30, 2025
Happy Tuesday, Kern County. Steady, steady, steady. That's our forecast this week.

No signs of any major changes, and that's good news for autumn enthusiasts out there. Temperatures through the week stay steadily below average, with Bakersfield in the low-80s and high-70s through the extended forecast. Not cool enough? Head up to the mountain towns and you'll find afternoon high temps in the upper 60s.

As cooler air flows into California, breezy conditions are likely over the west side hills of the valley, plus in our mountain and desert neighborhoods.

This cooler start to October is a nice change after last year, when we began October 2024 with an historic heat wave in Bakersfield.

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Tuesday

09/30/2025

AM Clouds/PM Sun

82° / 62°

2%

Wednesday

10/01/2025

Sunny

82° / 61°

6%

Thursday

10/02/2025

Sunny

83° / 64°

3%

Friday

10/03/2025

Partly Cloudy

75° / 58°

11%

Saturday

10/04/2025

Sunny

77° / 58°

3%

Sunday

10/05/2025

Sunny

82° / 60°

1%

Monday

10/06/2025

Sunny

82° / 59°

1%

Tuesday

10/07/2025

Sunny

79° / 60°

2%