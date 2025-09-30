Steadily below average through the week

Happy Tuesday, Kern County. Steady, steady, steady. That's our forecast this week.

No signs of any major changes, and that's good news for autumn enthusiasts out there. Temperatures through the week stay steadily below average, with Bakersfield in the low-80s and high-70s through the extended forecast. Not cool enough? Head up to the mountain towns and you'll find afternoon high temps in the upper 60s.

As cooler air flows into California, breezy conditions are likely over the west side hills of the valley, plus in our mountain and desert neighborhoods.

This cooler start to October is a nice change after last year, when we began October 2024 with an historic heat wave in Bakersfield.

