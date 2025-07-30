Steady heat remains this week

Happy Wednesday, Kern County. As we look ahead to the start of August this weekend, it will be a hot start to the month.

A strong area of high pressure is sending strong heat to the central and eastern U.S. This system will swing west this week, meaning Kern County will have typical summer heat for the foreseeable future.

High temperatures for Wednesday will be in the upper 90s in Bakersfield, low-90s through the KRV, 70s and low-80s in mountain towns, and upper 90s for most of the desert. Hot spots will be in the triple digits in the Indian Wells Valley, near Ridgecrest.

Stay hydrated and take care of yourself as heat remains in the forecast for the next several days.

