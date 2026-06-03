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Steady temperatures through the end of the work week with a small change this weekend

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC Morning Weather Update June 3, 2026
Posted

Good morning and happy Wednesday, Kern County. Our warm weather pattern remains in place through the end of the work week, but we do expect a small change this weekend.

High pressure dominates the weather pattern, and that's what is responsible for the heat we have this week. Bakersfield will be in the mid-to-upper-90s through Friday.

Desert towns can expect triple digit heat through Friday, too, plus a bit of an afternoon breeze picking up.

High pressure breaks down slightly by Sunday, and an upper level trough dropping into the Pacific Northwest allows some slightly cooler air to flow into the region.

Temperatures are likely to drop a good ten degrees between Friday and Sunday.

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Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Wednesday

06/03/2026

Mostly Sunny

98° / 66°

0%

Thursday

06/04/2026

Sunny

98° / 68°

0%

Friday

06/05/2026

Sunny

101° / 71°

0%

Saturday

06/06/2026

Partly Cloudy

96° / 64°

0%

Sunday

06/07/2026

Sunny

90° / 62°

0%

Monday

06/08/2026

Mostly Sunny

86° / 62°

0%

Tuesday

06/09/2026

Sunny

86° / 63°

0%

Wednesday

06/10/2026

Sunny

89° / 65°

0%