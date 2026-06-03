Steady temperatures through the end of the work week with a small change this weekend

Good morning and happy Wednesday, Kern County. Our warm weather pattern remains in place through the end of the work week, but we do expect a small change this weekend.

High pressure dominates the weather pattern, and that's what is responsible for the heat we have this week. Bakersfield will be in the mid-to-upper-90s through Friday.

Desert towns can expect triple digit heat through Friday, too, plus a bit of an afternoon breeze picking up.

High pressure breaks down slightly by Sunday, and an upper level trough dropping into the Pacific Northwest allows some slightly cooler air to flow into the region.

Temperatures are likely to drop a good ten degrees between Friday and Sunday.

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