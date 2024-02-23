Steady warm up on the way

Not too much going on across Kern County weather-wise for the next several days.

Our only concern is some patchy Valley fog.

Temperatures will begin to increase Friday, with mid 50s in the mountains and mid 60s in the Valley.

By the weekend Valley highs will be around 70°, and mountain areas will be close to 60°!

We'll be dry this weekend, too, so enjoy the nice weather!

Changes will arrive by Monday.

We're tracking rain showers ahead of a cold front, and more rain and some mountain snow behind the front into early Tuesday.

The storm doesn't look very strong, but it could impact travel over the passes, so we'll watch it closely through the weekend.



