Steady warm up through the work week, much cooler this weekend

Happy Tuesday, Kern County. Temperatures rise steadily through the work week as high pressure builds into the southwest. Meaning summer heat is likely in our communities this week.

This strong high pressure is a pretty typical summer weather pattern, so by Wednesday and Thursday, temperatures near or above 100 degrees are possible in the valley.

However, we do get a bit of cooler air pushing in not long after! A trough drops down from the Pacific Northwest early Saturday, and early guidance shows a 90% chance of Bakersfield being below 90 degrees on Saturday. Bakersfield hasn't felt a day below 90 degrees since June 3, and we haven't been in the mid-80s since May. We'll take what we can get this time of year!

